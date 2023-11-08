Wiregrass cities receive grant for community development

MONTGOMERY Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $17.5 million in Community Development Block Grants to go towards improvements in 44 Alabama towns, cities and counties, according to a Tuesday press release.

The grants will help local governments pave roads, fix drainage problems, and build or improve community centers and playgrounds.

Wiregrass cities receiving the grant and what the money will go to are:

Kinston- $400,000 to rehabilitate several occupied homes. Property owners are required to provide matches for improvements made as part of the program.

Level Plains - $400,000 which will help improve water systems involving connecting residents with low water pressure with larger water lines in the Center Street Area.

Daleville - $177,210 to demolish 10 dilapidated structures along Daleville Avenue.

Headland - $500,000 which will help rehab several homes and to resurface Boynton Street.

Ozark - $375,168 will be used to resurface Hull Street, West Parker Street, West Reynolds Street, Boykin Avenue, Simmons Avenue, and Troy Street.

Slocomb - $400,000 to resurface all or part of Railroad Avenue, Norma Road, South Kelly Street, and East Cox Street.

These grants are awarded annually on a competitive basis.

“Community Development Block Grants annually assist our local governments with some of their most pressing needs and projects that may be out of reach of their own budgets,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am honored to award these funds for projects that will make a positive impact in communities across our great state.”

