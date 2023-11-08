Why Bobby Reeder is proud to be a farmer

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - While animals come in many shapes and sizes, this farmer’s animals are a literal handful.

Four R Farms in Slocomb is a multi-generational bait operation, specializing in worms and crickets.

Leading the farm is Bobby Reeder who has been working on this land since he was a child.

“I went to work when I was six years old and that was picking cotton, and I’ve been at work ever since,” said Reeder.

He says the family farm was not the original plan for his future.

“I thought as I got older that I would get away from the farm, agriculture and the hard work, but it seemed like it kept pulling me back,” said Reeder.

Reeder went on to get a degree in horticulture from Texas A&M and returned to the family farm in 1980. He started his own nursery and continued the bait business.

While it is a niche business with minimal competition, Reeder says people like himself aren’t in it for the profit.

“The biggest misconception that I’ve heard over the years is, “Man, you’re getting rich. Oh man, you’ll get rich.” Unfortunately, that’s not the case,” said Reeder. “Perhaps, if some of them think that you’re going to be getting rich in the bait business, check with my banker.”

His passion for plants and bait is what drives him to continue to work, even at the age of 77.

Like the men in his family before him, he is honored to take over the land.

“I am Bobby Reeder, and I am proud to be a farmer,” said Reeder. “I have had a lot of things on my mind over the years and didn’t think farming was for me. As I said, I’ve come to realize it was in my blood and I do love it.”

Four R Farms typically sells plants and bait commercially but sells to individuals as well.

If you are interested in their product, contact the farm at fourrfarms@aol.com or (334) 886-3396.

