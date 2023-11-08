WATCH: National Peanut Festival Parade

Wiregrass Gives Back
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Parade is on Saturday, and we know you don’t want to miss a minute of the action!

News4 will broadcast the parade live on MeTV, and our digital platforms, including Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, wtvy.com, and the News4 mobile app.

Kinsley Centers and Beyla Walker will emcee the parade and McKenna Nobles will take you right into the action with a sideline view from along the parade route.

Watch an exclusive streaming sneak peek starting at 9:15 a.m. Saturday through the News4 app or any streaming device. Parade coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. and can be viewed on all News4 streaming services and television on MeTV.

These are the channel listings for area providers:

  • Dothan - WTVY4.2
  • Dothan - Spectrum101 / 301
  • Dothan - Knology (WOW)99
  • Dothan - Comcast 227
  • Dothan - Troy Cable13
  • Dothan Frndly TV - MeTV and MeTV+ on Frndly TV Streaming
  • Dothan Philo TV - MeTV and MeTV+ on Philo TVStreaming
  • Dothan DirecTV - DirecTV Stream - Choice Package and above Streaming

