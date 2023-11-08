Three Wiregrass students named to All-State First team by AHSVCA

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Congrats are in order to the students from our area selected by the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association as All-State First team.

Ashford’s Amiyah Lewis and Emma Helms were selected for Class 3A while Heather Holtz of Enterprise was selected for Class 7A.

Ashford volleyball head coach Danielle Helms was also named Class 3A coach of the year.

