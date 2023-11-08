Three Dothan State Troopers receive ALEA Lifesaving Award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the recipients of the Lifesaving Award and Purple Heart Medal of Honor for the professionalism and skills shown through acts that saved lives and preserved public safety.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor presented nine Lifesaving Awards during the Tuesday ceremony. Among the recipients were three Troopers from the Dothan Post.

Sr. Trooper Spencer Adkinson was presented the award for an event on May 12 where he was investigating a traffic crash on U.S. 84 in Houston County. A vehicle not involved in the crash left the roadway near the scene and entered Bear Creek. Sr. Tropper Adkinson jumped into the creek, broke the rear glass of the vehicle and helped the driver out of the submerging vehicle. Deputy Sheriff Dusty Oswalt with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene and helped get the driver to safety.

Another member of the Dothan Post, Sr. Tropper Christopher Carlton was awarded for his actions in February. He responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 near Bay Springs Road. A vehicle had hit a tree, trapping the driver inside. A 4-year-old child also had a serious head injury. A member of Wicksburg Rescue advised that they would need two ambulances for the two patients but Sr. Trooper Carlton, along with a private citizen who was a nurse, took the child in his patrol car to a local hospital.

Sr. Trooper and Public Affairs Officer Kendra McKinney received the Lifesaving Award for her efforts during a December incident. Sr. Trooper McKinney came across two vehicles pulled off U.S. 84 near Scarborough Road. She found that one person had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and immediately notified dispatch and requested an ambulance. While waiting for the ambulance to arrive, Sr. Trooper McKinney provided aid to the victim and was able to stop the bleeding. The individual was transported to Southeast Heath for further treatment.

Among these three Dothan troopers six more from around the state were honored with the Lifesaving Award.

Sr. Trooper Jonathan Soto - Mobile Post

Sr. Trooper Vu Quang - Birmingham Post

Sr. Trooper Travis Smith - Evergreen Post

Cpl. Freddie Ingram - Marine Patrol (Central District)

Tactical Flight Officer Wayne Barlow - Aviation (Montgomery Hanger)

SAS Don Carter - SBI (Montgomery/ Opelika)

Cpl. Jeremy Alford from the Mobile Post received the Purple Heart Medal of Honor.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.