Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Thanksgiving deal: Meijer stores lowering turkey prices to what they were in 1930s

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer said it will be lowering its prices on some holiday...
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer said it will be lowering its prices on some holiday favorites.(PRNewswire)
By Emily Keinath and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Meijer is offering deals just in time for Thanksgiving.

The supermarket chain is joining other retailers in helping families enjoy the holiday by lowering the price of some holiday favorites.

Meijer announced it would be selling turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday at roughly the same cost as what it offered its customers in the 1930s.

Customers can purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys for 59 cents per pound through Nov. 25.

“We know turkey prices are up significantly in a lot of places this year, but our highest priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season,” said Josh Potts, a poultry buyer for Meijer.

All Meijer brand turkeys will be limited to one per customer. Hams and roasts will also be on sale at all store locations.

Earlier this month, Target announced it would be offering a Thanksgiving feast for $25 with Walmart and Aldi also lowering prices on holiday staples.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase
While the roads will soon see benefits, some businesses in the area are taking massive blows.
Restaurant owner says construction is hurting business
34-year-old Erica Cook (pictured) was arrested on Friday, November 3 and is facing two counts...
Dothan woman charged after leaving kids at Florida hospital

Latest News

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
Giant panda Mei Xiang is transported in a crate to depart the Smithsonian's National Zoo and...
National Zoo’s pandas sent back to China
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Suspect in custody in recent fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023...
Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue
Doctors say breast implants played a crucial role in saving a man's life who had severe lung...
Doctors say breast implants were key in saving man's life