Teen football player gifted tickets to Super Bowl says he plans to go with his grandma

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - For the first time in NFL history, the Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas next year.

One Georgia teen and his grandmother get to be a part of that history.

In October 2022, Carver High School junior and football player Braylon Jakes lost his parents and little sister in a car accident. The family was on the way home from one of Jakes’s football games when the crash happened.

Despite the loss of his family, Jakes has been having a career-high football season as Carver’s leading receiver. He said his efforts on the field are for his parents and sister.

“I do it for them, and I always think of what my dad would tell me. He was always hard on me. After I do something I just think of what he would say based on what I just did,” he said. “I got to make the next play, the best play.”

Carver head football coach Pierre Coffee said Jakes is an inspiration to everyone.

“He doesn’t quit. He shows up every day, gives us his all,” Coffee said.

Jakes’s heartbreaking story touched one NFL employee with Columbus, Georgia roots. NFL Sponsorship Coordinator Kalin Tate was inspired by Jakes’s resiliency and shared his story with the organization.

When the 16-year-old went to a Friday assembly, he expected to hear from Carver High and NFL legends DJ Jones, Gabe Wright, and Isaiah Crowell. He did not expect to be surprised with two tickets to the Super Bowl.

“Am I really going to the Super Bowl? I love football and the NFL so much, I think about it every day, so when they told me that, I was just in shock,” Jakes said.

For seven seasons now, the NFL has allowed employees to nominate deserving individuals to be gifted Super Bowl tickets. Jakes is one of 500 who was given tickets.

“Braylon definitely deserves it. His story is so inspiring,” Tate said. “I don’t know how I would be that strong at his age, so it was amazing to know that even my counterparts agreed to make this opportunity available for him.”

Jakes said he already knows who he plans to take with him.

“I’m going to give my ticket to my grandma, of course,” he said. “That’s my best friend. I’d do anything with my best friend.”

Jakes and his grandmother, Jacqueline Jakes, have been each other’s backbone since his parents and sister were killed in the car crash.

“He is the strongest, most bravest person I know,” Jacqueline Jakes said. “He brings so much joy into my life under the circumstances that it happened. He’s been my saving grace. He reminds me so much of his dad.”

Braylon Jakes and his grandmother will continue supporting each other as they prepare to go to Las Vegas to watch Super Bowl LVIII.

