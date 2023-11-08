Restaurant owner says construction is hurting business

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ross Clark Circle construction project is in phase three, which includes the section from to Choctaw Street to N. Cherokee Avenue.

While the roads will soon see benefits, some businesses in the area are taking massive blows.

One restaurant, Fazoli’s, known for their fast food Italian meals, has even had to make changes because of the construction. Owner Bob Sirkus says the lobby will be closed until further notice, leaving only drive thru and delivery options, and will be closing an hour earlier at 8:00 p.m.

“We bought what we thought was the best site in Dothan on restaurant row,” said Sirkus. “What was our dream has become our nightmare. We are losing a lot of money.”

Before the construction started, there was a traffic signal that would lead in front of Fazoli’s, right across from the Sam’s Club and Chick-fil-A. Now, the entry to the service roads are amongst the construction cones and road closed signs, making it seem difficult to access.

“While that intersection stays open on the Sam’s side, there is now what I call the Great Wall of Dothan,” said Sirkus, referring to the construction being done on Fazoli’s side of the circle. “You can’t go through that intersection anymore, so our primary access off of Ross Clark Circle is gone.”

Sirkus says his Dothan location has seen sales drop nearly 25 to 30 percent.

He, along with other businesses have put small signs by the service road entrances but haven’t seen much success from them.

While locals may know how to access the road, his concern lies with those passing through Dothan looking for a bite to eat.

“Those people may or may not see us, and if they see us, it will not be obvious how they would get to us,” said Sirkus. “So, I’m afraid we’ll lose that bit of our business. In the long term, I’m not sure how we get that back.”

Sirkus made a post on social media that drew a lot of attention. He urges those who love restaurants in the area to support them while they still can.

“The message is the businesses on either side of the road are hurting, and as much as we want to avoid the traffic and the congestion, we need your business,” said Sirkus.

Sirkus says he’s spoken with other business owners in the area, and they’ve reported a sales drop between 10 and 50 percent.

The impact on some is so bad, they've had to shift their business model.

