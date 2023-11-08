Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Pet of the Week: Laidback Billy Jean

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The SOS Animal Shelter proudly presented Billy Jean, the easy-going beagle, for this week’s segment of Pet of the Week.

She arrived at SOS Animal Shelter as a stray back in May of this year where she got plenty of food and rest.

While Billy Jean is laidback at 6-7 years old, she maintains an adventurous spirit as she enjoys outdoor walks and all kinds of smells.

Billy Jean is fully vetted, does very well around cats and other dogs, and loves attention from people!

If you are interested in finding additional information about Billy Jean and her adoption, you can you can email sosshelter1981@gmail for any questions or to request a preadoption application.

You can also meet Billy Jean at the shelter, which is located at 25944 Highway 134 E, in Enterprise, AL.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate
Michael Shane Halstead and his wife Karen Halstead now each face one charge each of Reckless...
Parents of teen found in freezer additionally charged in his death
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase

Latest News

First United Methodist Church in Dothan repurposed a cottage for those providing care to a...
Area church opens Rosemary House for Caregivers
First United Methodist Church in Dothan repurposed a cottage for those providing care to a...
Rosemary House opens as safe haven for caregivers
Veteran's Day Food Truck Event
Pet of the Week: Laidback Billy Jean
Pet of the Week: Laidback Billy Jean