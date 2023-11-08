Pet of the Week: Laidback Billy Jean

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The SOS Animal Shelter proudly presented Billy Jean, the easy-going beagle, for this week’s segment of Pet of the Week.

She arrived at SOS Animal Shelter as a stray back in May of this year where she got plenty of food and rest.

While Billy Jean is laidback at 6-7 years old, she maintains an adventurous spirit as she enjoys outdoor walks and all kinds of smells.

Billy Jean is fully vetted, does very well around cats and other dogs, and loves attention from people!

If you are interested in finding additional information about Billy Jean and her adoption, you can you can email sosshelter1981@gmail for any questions or to request a preadoption application.

You can also meet Billy Jean at the shelter, which is located at 25944 Highway 134 E, in Enterprise, AL.

