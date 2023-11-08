Ohio fugitive arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - A man wanted for murder in Ohio was arrested in Panama City Beach.

The U.S. Marshals Office in Toledo, Ohio requested the assistance of the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in Panama City in the investigation of Larry Andrus.

Andrus allegedly strangled his stepfather in September and then fled the area. According to the BCSO, he worked as a tattoo artist and it was believed he was trying to get to Florida.

The investigation revealed that Andrus had been in contact with a tattoo shop in Panama City and he was supposed to interview for a job on Wednesday.

He was travelling on a Greyhound bus from Pennsylvania. Investigators identified the bus and arrested Andrus without incident.

Andrus, 48, faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, Strangulation, and Felonious Assault.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.