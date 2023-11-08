Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Ohio fugitive arrested in Panama City

Andrus, 48, was wanted for murder in Ohio
Andrus, 48, was wanted for murder in Ohio(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - A man wanted for murder in Ohio was arrested in Panama City Beach.

The U.S. Marshals Office in Toledo, Ohio requested the assistance of the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in Panama City in the investigation of Larry Andrus.

Andrus allegedly strangled his stepfather in September and then fled the area. According to the BCSO, he worked as a tattoo artist and it was believed he was trying to get to Florida.

The investigation revealed that Andrus had been in contact with a tattoo shop in Panama City and he was supposed to interview for a job on Wednesday.

He was travelling on a Greyhound bus from Pennsylvania. Investigators identified the bus and arrested Andrus without incident.

Andrus, 48, faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, Strangulation, and Felonious Assault.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase
While the roads will soon see benefits, some businesses in the area are taking massive blows.
Restaurant owner says construction is hurting business
34-year-old Erica Cook (pictured) was arrested on Friday, November 3 and is facing two counts...
Dothan woman charged after leaving kids at Florida hospital

Latest News

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Murder indictments against 14-year-old returned to grand jury, here’s why
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide no burn order Wednesday, prohibiting all outdoor burning in...
Gov. Ivey issues statewide no burn order
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor is pleased to announce the...
Three Dothan State Troopers receive ALEA Lifesaving Award
Sharon Cardwell, 77, was last seen November 8 in the area of Highway 51 in New Brockton
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for New Brockton woman