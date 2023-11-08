Wiregrass Gives Back
No Ice and Lights planned for 2023

Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink on December 3, 2021
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink on December 3, 2021(Source: WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A downtown Dothan holiday season event has been cancelled after two years.

With no announcement made about Ice and Lights returning for a 2023 season and web links to the event being removed on the city of Dothan website, questions arose about if the ice skating rink would take its place off of North Foster Street for a third year.

Last year’s Ice and Lights had received an announcement about its return in August 2022, but no such announcement had been made for 2023 on any official city of Dothan outlet or by Dothan Leisure Services.

News4 reached out to Dothan Community Relations Officer Vincent Vincent to learn more about Ice and Lights’ fate, with the city official confirming to us that the city has decided that the event will not happen in 2023.

Vincent went on to say there was a lot that went into the city’s decision not to host Ice and Lights for a third straight year.

One factor that could have played into the decision is a decline in skaters during the 2022 season, with 9,783 skaters participating compared to the 11,384 skaters from 2021.

News4 has also reached out for an official statement from the city about Ice and Lights 2023, and we are awaiting a response.

