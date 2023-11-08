Murder indictments against 14-year-old returned to grand jury, here’s why

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Capital murder indictments facing 15-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver, Jr. are on their way back to Houston County grand jurors, though future indictments are a near certainty.

“We want to be procedurally precise,” said Houston County Chief District Attorney Patrick Amason.

The issue is grand jurors issued those indictments in the shootings of two young women while a ruling certifying his adult status is on appeal.

“We believe the best thing to do is await the outcome of that appeal, then move forward again,” Amason said. “Nothing is wrong with this case, but we want to act cautiously.”

Dothan Police charged Oliver, then 14, with last November’s shootings of Jasmine Danielle Bean and Ja’Lexius Lason Wells, 21 and 20, respectively.

Their bodies were found in a Fifth Avenue home the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

As officers hunted Oliver in the hours after those shootings, Houston County Circuit Judge Butch Binford allowed police to reveal his name, despite his age, because he believed the teen posed a significant public threat.

After his arrest, his case became private because of his juvenile status, as Alabama law requires, and remained that way until Binford’s ruling certifying his adult status in the spring.

Oliver would have been released by his 21st birthday if he had not ruled that way.

A court hearing revealed that he fired the shots because one of those victims either “hit or struck” his sore foot.

His adult certification this week appears to make Oliver among the youngest---if not the most youthful--Capital Murder defendant in Alabama history.

If convicted, the only punishment would be life without the possibility of parole.

