More electric vehicle chargers coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Authority will cover most of the cost of adding two DC Fast electric vehicle charging stations at James Oates Park.

The city voted in the most recent commission meeting to move forward with adding the chargers.

Choosing the park was based on the amount of traffic the area gets during sporting events.

Commissioner David Crutchfield thinks it is a major convenience for spectators.

“They can park their vehicle, watch a game for 30 minutes to an hour or whatever it takes to charge and then go back and unhook and give somebody else an opportunity,” Crutchfield said.

There is no set date for when the chargers will be added but the process will start in the coming months.

