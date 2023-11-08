Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for New Brockton woman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing New Brockton woman.
Sharon Moore Cardwell, 77, was last seen on November 8, at 5:45 a.m. in the area of Highway 51 in New Brockton. She may be living with a condition that can impair her judgement.
She is driving a red 2011 Toyota Camry with an Alabama tag.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-894-5535 or call 911.
