Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for New Brockton woman

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing New Brockton woman.

Sharon Moore Cardwell, 77, was last seen on November 8, at 5:45 a.m. in the area of Highway 51 in New Brockton. She may be living with a condition that can impair her judgement.

She is driving a red 2011 Toyota Camry with an Alabama tag.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-894-5535 or call 911.

