Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Minor league soccer coming to Dothan

By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Minor league soccer is coming to Dothan next spring with a dozen games planned for Rip Hewes Stadium.

In fact, it was the renovated iconic “Rip” and the city’s friendly nature that convinced Steve Donner.

“We’ll start at the end of April or early May,” Donner told News4. We’ll continue through the summer with playoffs in August.

Donner, who founded a professional hockey team in Florida is now semi-retired in Dothan.

The United Soccer League is the biggest of its kind with several divisions. Donner compared teams that will play in Dothan to Single-A minor league baseball teams filled with players looking to move up.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba was giddy about soccer coming to town.

“People love soccer and I think this will provide us with a new opportunity,” he said after the city commission and Donner entered into an agreement.

Besides the games, fireworks will fill the sky, children’s activities are planned, and adults can enjoy an alcoholic beverage, Donner said.

He praised recent improvements to the stadium constructed 60 years ago and called Dothan far more welcoming than his native New York.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase
Player of the Week
FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
34-year-old Erica Cook (pictured) was arrested on Friday, November 3 and is facing two counts...
Dothan woman charged after leaving kids at Florida hospital

Latest News

On the dotted line: Carlee Jowers
On the dotted line: Carlee Jowers
On the dotted line: Carlee Jowers
On the dotted line: Carlee Jowers
AHSVCA names three Wiregrass students on All-State first team
Three Wiregrass students named to All-State First team by AHSVCA
AHSVCA names three Wiregrass students on All-State first team
AHSVCA All-State First Team