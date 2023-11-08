Minor league soccer coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Minor league soccer is coming to Dothan next spring with a dozen games planned for Rip Hewes Stadium.

In fact, it was the renovated iconic “Rip” and the city’s friendly nature that convinced Steve Donner.

“We’ll start at the end of April or early May,” Donner told News4. We’ll continue through the summer with playoffs in August.

Donner, who founded a professional hockey team in Florida is now semi-retired in Dothan.

The United Soccer League is the biggest of its kind with several divisions. Donner compared teams that will play in Dothan to Single-A minor league baseball teams filled with players looking to move up.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba was giddy about soccer coming to town.

“People love soccer and I think this will provide us with a new opportunity,” he said after the city commission and Donner entered into an agreement.

Besides the games, fireworks will fill the sky, children’s activities are planned, and adults can enjoy an alcoholic beverage, Donner said.

He praised recent improvements to the stadium constructed 60 years ago and called Dothan far more welcoming than his native New York.

