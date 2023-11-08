Wiregrass Gives Back
Dry for Now, Rain on the Horizon

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our Wednesday morning got off to a foggy start for many of us around the Wiregrass. Now that the fog has cleared, we are resuming our sunny and warm pattern that we’ve seen through the week so far into the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase over the next couple of days, and we’re still monitoring rain chances that are expected to move into the region by late Friday and early Saturday.

TODAY – Sunny with a few clouds. High near 83°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Increasing clouds. Low near 53°. Winds SSE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain late. Low: 59° High: 79° 20% PM

SAT: Scattered morning rain, then a few showers. Low: 61° High: 72° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 65° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 68°

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 65° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts, turning SE at 5 kts this afternoon. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic basin is mostly quiet with no active storms or areas being watched for potential tropical development.

