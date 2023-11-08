Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

On the dotted line: Carlee Jowers

By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - She spent six years in the program grinding it out and it all paid off! Carlee Jowers has signed on the dotted line to continue her volleyball career at Enterprise State Community College.

Jowers has spent years growing into a profound athlete in Slocomb. She’s says her journey as a Red Top has been the most special and it’s the reason she’s able to play at the next level.

This year she finished with 21 runs scored, 79 at bats, and 26 hits.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate
Michael Shane Halstead and his wife Karen Halstead now each face one charge each of Reckless...
Parents of teen found in freezer additionally charged in his death
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase

Latest News

On the dotted line: Carlee Jowers
On the dotted line: Carlee Jowers
AHSVCA names three Wiregrass students on All-State first team
Three Wiregrass students named to All-State First team by AHSVCA
AHSVCA names three Wiregrass students on All-State first team
AHSVCA All-State First Team
Quite the leg for one Ariton Purple Cat
Quite the leg for one Ariton Purple Cat