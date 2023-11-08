On the dotted line: Carlee Jowers

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - She spent six years in the program grinding it out and it all paid off! Carlee Jowers has signed on the dotted line to continue her volleyball career at Enterprise State Community College.

Jowers has spent years growing into a profound athlete in Slocomb. She’s says her journey as a Red Top has been the most special and it’s the reason she’s able to play at the next level.

This year she finished with 21 runs scored, 79 at bats, and 26 hits.

