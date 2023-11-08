Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan Public Works Department asking for public input for new Safety Action Plan

The plan will identity areas that are traditionally underserved and experience high numbers of severe crashes.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan’s Public Works Department is moving forward with creating a Safety Action Plan to make streets safer and needs your input.

Earlier this year, the city received “Safe Streets and Roads for All” (SS4A) grant from the United States Department of Transportation.

The plan will identify areas that are traditionally underserved that experience high numbers of severe crashes. Then, a strategy will be put in place to reduce those numbers.

First, the Public Works Department wants to hear from the public, according to Jeffrey Wilson, a civil engineer with the city.

“This is the time for the public to give us their complaints,” Wilson said, which is why he encourages everyone to point out safety concerns for Dothan’s roadways.

The survey includes a map where they can drop pins and give specific descriptions and places where those concerns may be.

The survey will be open until the end of December and more information is located on the city’s website.

