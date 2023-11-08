Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Common antibiotics still in shortage as strep cases rise

FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in...
FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in shortage since October 2022, according to the FDA.(Navy Medicine)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Strep throat is on the rise in the U.S. as antibiotics continue to face a shortage.

Data shows strep cases started increasing in August, largely in children between the ages of 4 and 12.

The most common antibiotic to treat the infection is amoxicillin.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, its powder form has been in shortage since October 2022.

Capsule and tablet forms aren’t on the shortage list, but experts say they are not suitable for some children.

While anyone can get strep throat, it’s most common among kids ages five to 15.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, and pain when swallowing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase
Player of the Week
FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
34-year-old Erica Cook (pictured) was arrested on Friday, November 3 and is facing two counts...
Dothan woman charged after leaving kids at Florida hospital

Latest News

The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects seen using backhoe to break through convenience store’s bulletproof glass for ATM
FILE - A view of the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York,...
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business