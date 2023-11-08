Changes Are On The Way

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Patchy fog will form again overnight, with more warm air on Thursday. Cloud cover will be on the increase, with a few showers arriving Friday. Rain chances continue into the weekend as temperatures cool. A somewhat unsettled period will last into next week.

TONIGHT – A few clouds, areas of fog late. Low near 53°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 59°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 59° High: 78° 20%

SAT: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy.  Low: 63° High: 70° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 58° High: 65° 30%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 51° High: 68° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 47° High: 65° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 51° High: 69° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

