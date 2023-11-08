Area church opens Rosemary House for Caregivers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - First United Methodist Church in Dothan repurposed a cottage for those providing care to a loved one experiencing memory loss.

The Rosemary House will be a haven for memory loss caregivers.

The Respite Care Ministry at the church has worked with caregivers and their loved ones for the past 8 years. For the last two years, director Katie Holland said the ministry decided to do more for caregivers.

Which is why the Rosemary House was created.

The house is a place for them to feel supported while taking care of loved ones battling things like Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“Sometimes caregivers just need someone to listen to them and once they get it out, their stress level drops.... We just want to have a haven for them where they can come get support, education, and training,” Holland said about the house.

Caregivers like Melba Chasteen said the training is useful. She noticed a need for training and other resources several years ago when her caregiving journey began with her husband, James.

“I honestly don’t think I could have made it without that preparation. There have been days of tears and times of disappointment, but I feel so much better prepared, " Chasteen added.

Chasteen expressed gratitude for this haven and looks forward to using the resources available there.

As for the name, they named the house after the herb, rosemary, which is linked to improving memory and healing.

