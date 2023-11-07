What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVY) -U.S. Senator Katie Britt sidestepped whether she would be interested in running alongside Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee for President.

“Oh, goodness, I’m just working hard in the U.S. Senate, the Republican lawmaker from Alabama told CBS News This Morning in response to her vice-presidential aspirations.

She would be an intriguing, though unlikely, running mate choice for Trump if he becomes the 2024 nominee in his quest to recapture the White House. If, for no other reason, she is from Alabama, where Trump has perhaps his most loyal following.

She does offer assets.

Britt, who grew up in Enterprise, brings an unparalleled political passion that strikes a chord with Republicans without offending Democrats.

While non-committal about her future, Britt makes it clear she believes the nation was better off under Trump than it is under Biden.

“We are working hard to bring (Trump’s) policies back:, praising his border security initiative, before the host cut her off due to program time constraints.

Earlier in the interview that aired on News4, she opposed a humanitarian pause or ceasefire in Isreal’s war against Hamas. However, she believes Israel should make every effort to prevent civilian deaths.

Britt recently authored God Calls Us to Do Hard Things: Lessons from the Wiregrass.

She captured the Republican nomination last year to replace her old boss, U.S. Senator Richard Shelfy, who retired. However, polls early on showed Britt garnering only two-to-four percent of the primary vote.

