Warm For Now, But Changes Are In Sight

SYNOPSIS – Areas of fog will form for the morning commute Wednesday, especially across western and southern parts of the Wiregrass. Overall, the warm pattern will continue, despite some extra cloudiness for the days ahead. Changes arrive for late Friday and into the weekend as rain chances return, followed by some cooler air.

TONIGHT – Clear, areas of fog late. Low near 51°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 53°. Winds light SW-W.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny, a shower late. Low: 59° High: 80° 10%

SAT: Early showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 72° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 58° High: 65° 30%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 68° 10%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 47° High: 65° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

