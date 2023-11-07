Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Warm For Now, But Changes Are In Sight

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Areas of fog will form for the morning commute Wednesday, especially across western and southern parts of the Wiregrass. Overall, the warm pattern will continue, despite some extra cloudiness for the days ahead. Changes arrive for late Friday and into the weekend as rain chances return, followed by some cooler air.

TONIGHT – Clear, areas of fog late. Low near 51°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 53°.  Winds light SW-W.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny, a shower late. Low: 59° High: 80° 10%

SAT: Early showers, mostly cloudy.  Low: 61° High: 72° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 58° High: 65° 30%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 68° 10%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 47° High: 65° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
Michael Shane Halstead and his wife Karen Halstead now each face one charge each of Reckless...
Parents of teen found in freezer additionally charged in his death
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
FULL INTERVIEW: Sen. Katie Britt describes ‘evil’ she saw on trip to site of Hamas attacks in...
What Katie Britt said about becoming Trump running mate
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Color The Weather 11-07-23
Color The Weather 11-07-23
4Warn Weather
Staying Dry and Warm
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Alabama farmers effected by drought
Alabama farmers feeling effects of drought