Staying Dry and Warm

SYNOPSIS – High cirrus clouds that settled in across the Wiregrass yesterday afternoon drifted southward early this morning and left us with lots of clear skies and sunshine to kick off our Tuesday. Dry and warm conditions are expected to continue for much of the rest of this week, and we’re also still tracking some chances for rain by late Friday and into early Saturday.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 84°. Winds NW at 5 mph, turning SW by the afternoon.

TONIGHT – Clear. Areas of fog develop late. Low near 51°. Winds light WSW.

TOMORROW – Areas of morning fog, then mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 82°

FRI: Mostly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 59° High: 80° 20%

SAT: Scattered morning rain, then a few showers. Low: 61° High: 74° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 68° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 68°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5 kts, turning E at 5 kts this afternoon, then S at 5 kts late. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic basin is mostly quiet with no active storms or areas being watched for potential tropical development.

