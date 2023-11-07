Wiregrass Gives Back
Special needs student is high school football team’s special weapon

The team manager, Bricen Greehaus, is a very popular freshman and was the team’s surprise play. (Source: KOAT, Amanda Greenhaus, Aztec High School)
By Sasha Lenninger, KOAT via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AZTEC, N.M. (KOAT) – A high school football team in New Mexico brought out its special weapon in week 10, showing fans the importance of inclusion in a game against their rivals.

The team manager, Bricen Greehaus, is a very popular freshman and was the team’s surprise play.

“That’s our big rival. So, it was really cool for them to agree. We got the refs to agree, and I was like, Yeah, it’s perfect,” Aztec Athletic Director Cory Gropp said.

Bricen suited up, wearing number 31 – the number his uncle wore when playing at the same high school. He took the handoff and ran for a 30-yard touchdown.

“It made my heart so warm ... I was so happy. Words can’t even describe the way that I feel or still feel,” Bricen’s mom, Amanda Greenhaus said. “I watch the videos, still brings tears to my eyes. Just the pure joy that he got to experience. And then all of the love that everybody showed him.”

Bricen’s teammates joined him in the end zone to celebrate after the scoring run.

Their team didn’t win the game, but to them, it didn’t matter.

