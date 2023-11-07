Sign ups open for Wiregrass Area Toys for Tots

(WTVY) - Applications are now open for families looking to benefit from the Wiregrass Area Toys for Tots program this holiday season.

The Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership (SEACAP) has five Wiregrass locations open for families to sign up at in person, those locations being:

Enterprise SEACAP | 100 George Wallace Drive | (334) 347-0881

Elba SEACAP | 978 Drayton Avenue | 978 Drayton Avenue | (334) 897-2667

Hartford SEACAP | 405 South 3rd Avenue | (334) 723-8000

Abbeville/Henry County SEACAP | 300 North Trawick Street | (334) 406-1006

Dothan SEACAP | 601 North Saint Andrews Street | (334) 794-8754

All locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, closing for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and on Friday closing entirely at noon.

Children ages 0-12 are eligible to benefit from the Toys for Tots program, with parents asked to bring the following when they sign their child up:

Birth Certificate(s) for all eligible children

Parent/Guardian Picture ID

Proof of Custody (if applicable)

Proof of residency

Applications are being accepted until Thursday, November 16.

