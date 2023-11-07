Wiregrass Gives Back
Sign ups open for Wiregrass Area Toys for Tots

Potential donors can already find Toys for Tots bins at several businesses throughout the area.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WTVY) - Applications are now open for families looking to benefit from the Wiregrass Area Toys for Tots program this holiday season.

The Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership (SEACAP) has five Wiregrass locations open for families to sign up at in person, those locations being:

  • Enterprise SEACAP | 100 George Wallace Drive | (334) 347-0881
  • Elba SEACAP | 978 Drayton Avenue | 978 Drayton Avenue | (334) 897-2667
  • Hartford SEACAP | 405 South 3rd Avenue | (334) 723-8000
  • Abbeville/Henry County SEACAP | 300 North Trawick Street | (334) 406-1006
  • Dothan SEACAP | 601 North Saint Andrews Street | (334) 794-8754

All locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, closing for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and on Friday closing entirely at noon.

Children ages 0-12 are eligible to benefit from the Toys for Tots program, with parents asked to bring the following when they sign their child up:

  • Birth Certificate(s) for all eligible children
  • Parent/Guardian Picture ID
  • Proof of Custody (if applicable)
  • Proof of residency

Applications are being accepted until Thursday, November 16.

