Scholarship up for grabs at NPF’s Greasy Pig and Calf Scramble

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The annual Greasy Pig and Calf Scramble takes place Monday night at the National Peanut Festival.

The scramble is an event almost as old as the festival itself, dating back to the 1950s.

24 students will chase down calves while 20 will try to catch a greased-up hog.

While it may seem like a bunch of kids trying to catch an animal, there’s more at stake.

The kids who catch an animal will raise then over the next year, then bring them back next year to show.

The student who is scored the best the following year will receive a $5000 scholarship to the school of their choice.

“Everyone is cheering for their favorite contestant and we will name the schools they are from and everyone is screaming for their team to win,” said Office Manager Carrie Cavender. “It is hilarious. It’s really hilarious, fun, and entertaining but on the back end, its educational and that’s what’s important to us.”

This event was sold out. For more information on events at NPF, download the festival app.

