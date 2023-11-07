Wiregrass Gives Back
‘Quiet and relaxing’: 98-year-old gas station transformed into Airbnb getaway

A mother-daughter duo has turned a 98-year-old Mobil station into an Airbnb. (Source: WCCO, MEYER FAMILY, AIRBNB, CNN)
By John Lauritsen, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Peterson, Minn. (WCCO) - A nearly 100-year-old gas station is now serving a new purpose.

A Mobil station in a Minnesota town is now an Airbnb.

“This gas station was built in 1925,” said owner Missy Meyer.

And from the outside, the Mobil Inn still looks like a gas station, even though it’s been closed for decades.

“My parents acquired the property in 1998 and decided to turn it into a little weekend getaway,” Meyer said.

She said her dad transformed the Mobil station into a place where he could relax.

When Meyer and her daughter became owners, they took it a step further.

“We still have the original hardwood floors that are oil-stained. We have the original furnace and light fixtures,” Sarah Mensing, Meyer’s daughter said.

Earlier this year, the women made the station available for visitors on Airbnb. And it was an instant hit.

They added a shower, but otherwise, much of the 98-year-old building remains intact.

“It is really crazy to think about. Once in a while well get the neighbors to come over and tell their stories about what they remember of maybe getting candy at the gas station,” Mensing said.

There’s a bathroom, bedroom, living room, and a kitchen with Mobil memorabilia scattered throughout.

Near the front door is a picture of George Boyum, the original owner, as guests can enjoy the property’s history during their stay.

“We have people pull in thinking it is still a gas station too,” Meyer said.

The station also adds to the ambiance for bicyclists making their way through downtown Peterson.

“It’s quiet and relaxing. You can just enjoy the day,” Meyer said.

The Mobil Inn is taking reservations year-round.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

