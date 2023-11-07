Wiregrass Gives Back
One dead in officer involved shooting

No officers were injured in the shooting.
By Ken Curtis and WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -One person is dead following a law enforcement-involved shooting. All law enforcement officers are okay. The scene is along Highway 431 in Headland.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has been summoned.

Law enforcement officers from multiple counties are on the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

