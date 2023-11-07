Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

One dead in officer involved shooting

No officers were injured in the shooting.

One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
Parents of teen found in freezer additionally charged in his death

Michael Shane Halstead and his wife Karen Halstead now each face one charge each of Reckless Manslaughter.

After the body’s discovery, Shane Halstead and Karen Tysinger Halstead were apprehended about...
Top 10 FAQ: 2023 National Peanut Festival

We’ve grabbed the 10 most seen questions asked by YOU, the viewers, and compiled them into a little Top 10 FAQ to hopefully help you out with your preparations.

National Peanut Festival 2023
News4 coverage of the National Peanut Festival

Catch up with the News4 team as we highlight all the National Peanut Festival has to offer

WTVY National Peanut Festival
Meet the 2023 Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival 2023

The National Peanut Festival Queens talk about their hometown, their favorite activities to do with their friends and families, and a game of “This or That? National Peanut Festival Edition.”

Getting to know Miss and Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2023
2023 Turkey Classic Drawing

The bracket is set for the annual basketball Turkey Classic hosted by the City of Dothan.

2023 Turkey Classic Drawing
FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees

Week 10 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Player of the Week

Subscribe to our News4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
Michael Shane Halstead and his wife Karen Halstead now each face one charge each of Reckless...
Parents of teen found in freezer additionally charged in his death
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
National Peanut Festival 2023
Top 10 FAQ: 2023 National Peanut Festival
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) walks onto the field for warm-ups before an NFL...
Damar Hamlin launches Cincinnati scholarship program to honor the 10 who saved his life

Latest News

No officers were injured in the shooting.
One dead in Headland officer involved shooting
NPF President Francis Cook talks about her time with the festival
NPF President Frances Cook talks about her time with the festival
One person died in an officer involved shooting in Headland on November 17, 2023.
One dead in officer involved shooting
Charles Schieffer stands during appointment annoucement.
Charles Schieffer appointed as New Brockton mayor