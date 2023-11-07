News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Parents of teen found in freezer additionally charged in his death
Michael Shane Halstead and his wife Karen Halstead now each face one charge each of Reckless Manslaughter.
Top 10 FAQ: 2023 National Peanut Festival
We’ve grabbed the 10 most seen questions asked by YOU, the viewers, and compiled them into a little Top 10 FAQ to hopefully help you out with your preparations.
News4 coverage of the National Peanut Festival
Catch up with the News4 team as we highlight all the National Peanut Festival has to offer
Meet the 2023 Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival 2023
The National Peanut Festival Queens talk about their hometown, their favorite activities to do with their friends and families, and a game of “This or That? National Peanut Festival Edition.”
2023 Turkey Classic Drawing
The bracket is set for the annual basketball Turkey Classic hosted by the City of Dothan.
FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
Week 10 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.
Subscribe to our News4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.