Man shot, killed in nearly 50 mile police chase

The situation started in Eufaula when officers say they thought they spotted a stolen car, resulting in the nearly 50-mile chase.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County deputies shot a man whom officers had chased for nearly 50 miles on Tuesday, killing him.

The pursuit, which radio transmission indicated began near Eufaula, ended when the pursued car, believed by officers to be stolen, crashed in the median of U.S. 431 in Headland.

Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship confirmed the death but referred additional questions to the State Bureau of Investigation, whose agents are conducting what is described as a routine probe.

Multiple law enforcement sources told News4 that illegal drugs were found in the car, believed stolen. The driver is possibly a convicted felon who served time in the Carolinas.

The man’s identity has not been released. Henry County Coroner Derek Wright said his body will be taken to the Alabama State Forensic Lab for positive identification.

Blankenship said no officers were injured.

