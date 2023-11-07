Bonifay Police Department moving to new location

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - Bonifay Police Department is preparing to move into a new location.

While the location is new for them, it is not a new building. They are moving into the former building of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

In the last few months, the department has been shut down, reinstated, and then threaten to be shut down again for financial concerns. Now, they are moving to a new location that could allow for potential expansion down the road.

Luckily, thanks to be Holmes County Commission, and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, this move will come at almost no cost.

“They were able to leave it furnished for us and we really don’t have any expense,” said Bonifay Mayor Larry Cook. “We just have to pay our utilities.”

The new building will allow for the department to have their own space and include a bigger evidence room, more employee offices and be more centrally located in the city.

Mayor Cook says the fire department had enough room to operate at their current building, while BPD needed more space, so the move was an easy choice.

Police Chief Johnny Whitaker is excited for the change and for his team to have their own area.

“It gives these guys something they can call their own. We aren’t sharing anything with the fire department. It’s theirs. They take care of it and they clean it. It is all them,” said Chief Whitaker. “It gives us a little bit of pride to say we have our own place.”

Chief Whitaker says the department should make the transition next week.

The lease agreement is active through October 2025.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.