Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Alabama farmers feeling effects of drought

Alabama farmers effected by drought
Alabama farmers effected by drought(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From north Alabama to Mobile, Alabama is facing an extreme drought, and the state’s agriculture industry is taking the hit.

According to a nationwide monitor, parts of central Alabama are in a moderate or severe drought, affecting farmers’ livelihoods.

Peanut farmers are seeing one of the worst harvest in years, followed closely by fruit farmers in Chilton County.

As a whole, cattle farmers are also in need of hay and are receiving transported feed to get by. State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate says to make ends meet, cattle farmers are receiving hay from those in and out of state who have extra.

“Grass is dried up. They weren’t able to cut enough hay,” said Pate.

Pate said his department was able to work with the Alabama Department of Transportation to relax some of the hauling requirements so drivers can haul more hay to those in need.

The state is also working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide funds to impacted farmers. Cattle farmers can apply for compensation through their farm service office.

However, Pate said he hopes in the future that farmers will look into irrigation systems to lessen the effects of future droughts.

Click here for more information from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries..

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees
Michael Shane Halstead and his wife Karen Halstead now each face one charge each of Reckless...
Parents of teen found in freezer additionally charged in his death
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Source: WBRC video
Thousands of Alabamians are losing health insurance with Medicaid changes

Latest News

Michael Shane and Karen Halstead were already facing Corpse Abuse charges after the body of...
Parents of teen found in freezer now charged in his death
News4's Will Polston joins us from the Fairgrounds at the center stage of one of NPF's longest...
Greasy Pig and Calf Scramble at National Peanut Festival
Bonifay Police Dept. moving into old HCSO office
Bonifay Police Dept. moving into old HCSO office
Michael Shane Halstead and his wife Karen Halstead now each face one charge each of Reckless...
Parents of teen found in freezer additionally charged in his death
Mitchell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram hosting Food Truck Face-Off