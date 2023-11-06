Wiregrass Gives Back
Warm Week Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of warm weather lasts all week with daily highs at or above 80°. A few more clouds arrive later this week, with rain chances from late Friday into the weekend. We’re looking cooler for the weekend and early next week.

TONIGHT – A few high clouds early, then clearing late. Low near 50°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 84°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, areas of fog. Low near 51°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 83° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, a shower late. Low: 59° High: 80° 10%

SAT: Early showers, mostly cloudy.  Low: 61° High: 72° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 58° High: 65° 30%

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 51° High: 66° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/SE at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

