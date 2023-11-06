Tracking Some Needed Rainfall This Week

SYNOPSIS – While the pattern of warm afternoons in the 80s continues through much of the week, lows will steadily rise each night to provide warmer, more comfortable evenings. High clouds from the West will roll in tomorrow, but last briefly as they swoop farther east before sunrise on Tuesday. We’re tracking the development of our next cold front that is looking to kickoff next weekend with heavy clouds and some needed rainfall.

TONIGHT– Mostly clear. Low near 48°. Winds light NNW.

TOMORROW– High cloudiness. High near 81°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT– High cloudiness. Low near 51°. Winds light WSW.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 82° 0%

WED: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Cloudy, scattered showers late. Low: 62° High: 79° 30%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 63° High: 76° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 70° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic is looking quiet in the days ahead.

