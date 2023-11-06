Wiregrass Gives Back
Leaked images of writings confirmed to belong to Covenant School shooter, source says

Steven Crowder, host of “Louder with Crowder,” released three photos of writings in notebooks. Crowder claims they are images of the shooter’s writings.
The conservative talk show host criticized for posting 3 pages of the Covenant School shooter’s writing told WSMV4 Investigates he doesn't regret releasing it.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The images leaked on social media Monday morning are confirmed to belong to The Covenant School Shooter, a source told WSMV4 Chief Investigator Jeremy Finley.

On Monday morning, a political commentator released documents he said were related to The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Steven Crowder, host of “Louder with Crowder,” released three photos of writings in notebooks. Crowder claims they are images of the shooter’s writings. Now, a source has confirmed to WSMV4 that those images are indeed from the shooter.

In the leaked images of the writings, the shooter mentioned killing children and wrote a timeline of their plan for the day of the shooting.

Covenant School Shooter's Writings
‘Not MNPD crime scene images’: Police speak on leaked photos of Covenant shooter’s alleged writings
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says
Covenant School parents hold press conference after photos of shooter’s alleged writings were leaked
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings

Metro Nashville police said the images leaked online did not come from any official crime scene.

“The MNPD is in communication with the Metropolitan Department of Law as an investigation, begun this morning, continues into the dissemination of three photographs of writings during an online discussion about Covenant School,” MNPD wrote in a release. “The photographs are not MNPD crime scene images.”

Police said they are communicating with the Metro Department of Law as an investigation into the photos began Monday morning.

“The police department has been in contact with a representative of Covenant families,” MNPD said. “Police department counselors are available to assist them in coping with the emotional trauma caused by the dissemination.”

Also in reaction to the leaked photos, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and Metro Law Director Wally Dietz launched an investigation into the photos.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released. That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving,” O’Connell said.

Dietz released a statement after Mayor O’Connell’s request, claiming the department has limited information regarding the document leak.

“I cannot confirm or deny the authenticity of the documents due to the existing lawsuit,” Dietz said. “At the request of the Mayor, I am initiating a full investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies to determine exactly what happened.”

