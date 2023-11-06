FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 10 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Cameron Gray, Elba: Gray intercepted three passes and had four tackles in the Tigers’ 56-28 win over McKenzie.

Will Hart Lawrence, Ashford: Lawrence threw for 275 yards and six touchdowns on 15-of-20 passing in the Yellow Jackets’ 50-48 triple-overtime loss to Opp.

Brody Mixon, Samson: Mixon earned 273 yards rushing and five touchdowns, added an 81 yard kickoff return for a touchdown, had 44 yards receiving and 14 tackles on defense with one quarterback sack in leading the Tigers to the 54-32 win over Red Level.

Dawson Peacock, New Brockton: Gamecock quarterback Dawson Peacock threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns on a perfect 18-of-18 passing to lead the Gamecocks in a 27-14 win over Northside Methodist. The 18 consecutive completions is an AHSAA state record in a ball game.

