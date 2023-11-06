Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

FNF Week 10 Player of the Week nominees

Player of the Week
Player of the Week(WTVY)
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 10 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Cameron Gray, Elba: Gray intercepted three passes and had four tackles in the Tigers’ 56-28 win over McKenzie.

Will Hart Lawrence, Ashford: Lawrence threw for 275 yards and six touchdowns on 15-of-20 passing in the Yellow Jackets’ 50-48 triple-overtime loss to Opp.

Brody Mixon, Samson: Mixon earned 273 yards rushing and five touchdowns, added an 81 yard kickoff return for a touchdown, had 44 yards receiving and 14 tackles on defense with one quarterback sack in leading the Tigers to the 54-32 win over Red Level.

Dawson Peacock, New Brockton: Gamecock quarterback Dawson Peacock threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns on a perfect 18-of-18 passing to lead the Gamecocks in a 27-14 win over Northside Methodist. The 18 consecutive completions is an AHSAA state record in a ball game.

Vote below or on our homepage.

Check out last week’s Player of the Week here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Source: WBRC video
Thousands of Alabamians are losing health insurance with Medicaid changes
Arrest records reflect Jaylen Aristidle (pictured) shot into two cars and fired into an...
He shot a child in Dothan then went on an Enterprise crime spree: Charges
43rd Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament
Karate tournament in Dothan features students from across the southeast

Latest News

FNF Week 9 Player of the Week: Parker Adams
Week 9 Player of the Week: Parker Adams
You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this.
(Week 10) FNF Play of the Night
Houston Academy Raider Rod Jackson's 55 yard punt return
FNF Play of the Night | 2023 Week 10
Carroll @ St. James
Carroll @ St. James | 2023 Week 10