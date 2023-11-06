Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dry and Warm Pattern Continues

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The beautiful weather we experienced through the weekend continues into the new work week around the Wiregrass. Expect to see lots of sunshine, some passing high clouds at times, and temperatures several degrees above average through much of this week. A cold front could increase rain chances by the end of the work week and into the start of the weekend.

TODAY – Increasing high clouds. High near 81°. Winds light and variable.

TONIGHT – Clearing skies late. Low near 51°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 83°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: A few clouds. Low: 52° High: 83°

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 81°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 79° 10%

SAT: Scattered rain, mostly in the morning. Low: 61° High: 74° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 68° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic basin is mostly quiet with no active storms or areas being watched for potential tropical development.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Funeral arrangements set for Smiths Station Mayor
Source: WBRC video
Thousands of Alabamians are losing health insurance with Medicaid changes
Arrest records reflect Jaylen Aristidle (pictured) shot into two cars and fired into an...
He shot a child in Dothan then went on an Enterprise crime spree: Charges
43rd Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament
Karate tournament in Dothan features students from across the southeast

Latest News

Color The Weather 11-06-23
Color The Weather 11-06-23
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Monday, November 6, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, November 5, 2023
Tracking Some Needed Rainfall This Week
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, November 5, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, November 5, 2023