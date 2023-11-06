Dry and Warm Pattern Continues

SYNOPSIS – The beautiful weather we experienced through the weekend continues into the new work week around the Wiregrass. Expect to see lots of sunshine, some passing high clouds at times, and temperatures several degrees above average through much of this week. A cold front could increase rain chances by the end of the work week and into the start of the weekend.

TODAY – Increasing high clouds. High near 81°. Winds light and variable.

TONIGHT – Clearing skies late. Low near 51°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 83°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: A few clouds. Low: 52° High: 83°

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 81°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 79° 10%

SAT: Scattered rain, mostly in the morning. Low: 61° High: 74° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 68° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic basin is mostly quiet with no active storms or areas being watched for potential tropical development.

