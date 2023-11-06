Daleville honors Native American heritage with annual Powwow

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Daleville celebrated Native American Heritage with a two-day Powwow.

People from different tribes gathered to share cultural practices that have been carried on for generations.

Richard Greybull, the events organizer, is invested in educating people about this heritage to ensure it is never forgotten.

“We come together to put this on to educate the public and let them come out and see that we are still here. After the 1830 Indian Removal Act, most natives moved west of the Mississippi so there are very few Natives that still live down here,” Greybull said about the inspiration behind hosting the annual event.

Volunteers served fry bread while leading drum circles, traditional dances, and honoring veterans.

