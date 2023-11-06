Wiregrass Gives Back
Burn ban issued for Daleville

(CBS)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Daleville has issued a burn ban that will remain in effect until further notices.

The ban includes all open-air burning, like leaf and woody debris, construction burning, campfires, and other fire activity inside city limits.

All 67 counties in Alabama are under a Fire Alert which restricts burn permits for large burns and advises against smaller ones, such as campfires.

