Burn ban issued for Daleville

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Daleville has issued a burn ban that will remain in effect until further notices.

The ban includes all open-air burning, like leaf and woody debris, construction burning, campfires, and other fire activity inside city limits.

All 67 counties in Alabama are under a Fire Alert which restricts burn permits for large burns and advises against smaller ones, such as campfires.

