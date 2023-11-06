2023 Turkey Classic Drawing

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The 2023 Turkey Classic bracket has been set. A spot in the annual Dothan Hoops Classic is on the line.

G.W. Long will face Cottonwood in the first game of the day on Monday, November 20th at 3:30 p.m.

Charles Henderson will play Barbour County in the third game of the day at 6:30 p.m.

The winner of both games will play on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Florala and Daleville will play in game two on Monday. That game will tip off at 5:00 p.m.

Wilcox Central will face Emmanuel Christian in the nightcap of day one. The two teams will tip off at 8:00 p.m.

The winner of these games will play at noon on Tuesday.

The championship is set for Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

