Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Karate tournament in Dothan features students from across the southeast

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the largest open karate tournaments in the state brought participants from all over the southeast to the city of Dothan.

Dothan Leisure Services partnered with World of Youshukai Karate in Dothan to host the 43rd Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament.

The tournament features all martial arts and karate styles with different divisions including kids and adult special needs division.

Students and adults from Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, and Texas participated in this year’s tournament.

The tournament organizer, Mike Culbreth, looks forward to hosting the tournament in Dothan every year.

“The support for karate is pretty big in Dothan. It is a good activity for kids and adults because of the respect, manners, and discipline that is taught in the martial arts and the physical fitness,” Culbreth said, about the tournament.

Culbreth added that he hopes the tournament continues to grow in the coming years.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest records reflect Jaylen Aristidle (pictured) shot into two cars and fired into an...
He shot a child in Dothan then went on an Enterprise crime spree: Charges
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
Remember when Garth headlined Peanut Festival?
When authorities charged parents this week with stuffing their dead son into a freezer, it...
Logan Halstead is not the only child stuffed in a freezer. Remember C.J.?
National Peanut Festival 2023
Top 10 FAQ: 2023 National Peanut Festival
A new Aldi location open in Enterprise
ALDI arrives in Enterprise

Latest News

43rd Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament
43rd Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Smiths Station Mayor, Phenix City pastor dies by suicide, sheriff confirms
Miss National Peanut Festival 2023 Leah Whitehead reads to local children
Miss and Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2023
Source: WBRC video
Thousands of Alabamians are losing health insurance with Medicaid changes