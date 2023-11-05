Karate tournament in Dothan features students from across the southeast

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the largest open karate tournaments in the state brought participants from all over the southeast to the city of Dothan.

Dothan Leisure Services partnered with World of Youshukai Karate in Dothan to host the 43rd Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament.

The tournament features all martial arts and karate styles with different divisions including kids and adult special needs division.

Students and adults from Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, and Texas participated in this year’s tournament.

The tournament organizer, Mike Culbreth, looks forward to hosting the tournament in Dothan every year.

“The support for karate is pretty big in Dothan. It is a good activity for kids and adults because of the respect, manners, and discipline that is taught in the martial arts and the physical fitness,” Culbreth said, about the tournament.

Culbreth added that he hopes the tournament continues to grow in the coming years.

