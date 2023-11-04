Week 9 Player of the Week: Parker Adams
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Charles Henderson’s Parker Adams is our Week 9 Player of the Week after throwing for 192 yards and five touchdowns all in the first half win over Selma.
