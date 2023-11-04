Wiregrass Gives Back
Thousands of Alabamians are losing health insurance with Medicaid changes

By Bria Chatman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association says about 50,000 people have lost Medicaid this year.

Continuous Enrollment and Temporary Federal Medical Assistance Programs were a part of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, which expanded Medicaid to more people, but that ended in April.

But Dr. Williamson says you should reapply if you can.

“When it’s your turn to have your eligibility re-determined, complete the paperwork and resubmit it because some of the people that have been disenrolled will be disenrolled because they never replied to the verification notification,” says Dr. Williamson.

Groups like Alabama Arise have resources for those who need help finding the best option for insurance or who’re in a coverage gap - that’s where someone still does not have enough income to pay for private insurance.

“Some of those individuals may have other coverage options. For those unaware of their options, maybe they should contact Enroll Alabama or dial 211 to speak to a healthcare navigator,” says Jennifer Harris with Alabama Arise.

