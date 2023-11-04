Wiregrass Gives Back
The Return Of 80° Afternoons

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Much of the Southeast remained cloudless today, permitting temperatures throughout the region to reach the middle to upper 70s. The new week will see our highs warm further into the 80s as skies remain mostly clear until next weekend. We’re tracking a slight rain chance as a wave of moisture from the Gulf slowly builds to meet a weak cold front moving through our area on Friday.

TONIGHT– Clear. Low near 48°. Winds light NNW.

TOMORROW– Sunny with a few clouds. High near 80°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT– Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds NNW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: High cloudiness. Low: 49° High: 81° 0%

TUE: Sunny with a few wisps. Low: 53° High: 82° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 83° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 83° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 81° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic is looking quiet in the days ahead.

Color The Weather 11-03-23