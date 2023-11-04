Pike County @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston Academy Raiders host the Pike County Bulldogs in this week’s face-off. Will Pike County be the top dog or will the Raiders take home the win in this 3A Region 2 matchup?
FINAL SCORE: Pike County 0 - Houston Academy 10
