Pike County @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston Academy Raiders host the Pike County Bulldogs in this week’s face-off. Will Pike County be the top dog or will the Raiders take home the win in this 3A Region 2 matchup?

FINAL SCORE: Pike County 0 - Houston Academy 10

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.