Percy Julian @ Enterprise | 2023 Week 10

Do the Wildcats overpower Percy Julian or do the Phoenix soar over Enterprise?
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Percy Julian Phoenix are headed to Enterprise for this 7A Region 2 matchup. The Wildcats boast a two-loss season while the Phoenix are 5-4. Do the Wildcats overpower Percy Julian or do the Phoenix soar over Enterprise?

FINAL SCORE: Percy Julian 13 - Enterprise 55

