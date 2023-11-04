Percy Julian @ Enterprise | 2023 Week 10

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Percy Julian Phoenix are headed to Enterprise for this 7A Region 2 matchup. The Wildcats boast a two-loss season while the Phoenix are 5-4. Do the Wildcats overpower Percy Julian or do the Phoenix soar over Enterprise?

FINAL SCORE: Percy Julian 13 - Enterprise 55

