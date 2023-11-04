Northside Methodist @ New Brockton | 2023 Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Northside Methodist Knights take on the New Brockton Gamecocks in this 3A Region 2 clash. With both teams 2-7, do the Knights add a win to their record or do the Gamecocks come home with the win?
FINAL SCORE: Northside Methodist 14 - New Brockton 27
