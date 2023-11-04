Miller County @ Seminole County | 2023 Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DONALSONVILLE. Ga. (WTVY) - The Miller County Pirates take on the Seminole County Indians in a Georgia matchup. Do the Pirates tip the scale in their 4-4 record or the the Indians come out on top?
FINAL SCORE: Miller County 0 - Seminole County 21
