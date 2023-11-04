Meet the 2023 Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In mid-October, Ada Donaldson arrived at the National Peanut Festival as Little Miss Coffee County, but she left with a new title. Donaldson was crowned the 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival which brought her joy like no other.

“I was excited, and I was excited for my friends,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson is not taking on this year alone.

Leah Whitehead competed in the Miss National Peanut Festival competition the following weekend as Miss Jackson County where she earned the Miss Queen title.

“There are just so many emotions going through you in that one moment, but the most important thing I felt was gratitude,” Whitehead said. “I had been praying backstage all weekend just praying that God would you know make whoever the new queen is just the best representative for the Peanut Festival and I prayed that every single one of those girls felt like they were prepared and I’m just thankful that God chose me for this role.”

Donaldson and Whitehead have a busy year ahead, their busiest time starts now with the National Peanut Festival underway.

It’s a full-circle moment for these two. Donaldson said she is excited about greasing the pigs this year, after watching the queens before her have that opportunity, she is thrilled to fill their shoes and take on the role of the Little Miss Queen.

The star of the show of the festival is of course the peanut, but Whitehead said she is also excited to get a bite of her favorite, the fried Oreos.

