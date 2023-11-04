Meet the 2023 Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival 2023

Wiregrass Gives Back
News4's Kinsley Centers chatted with the new Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival about their new title and all things Peanut Festival
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In mid-October, Ada Donaldson arrived at the National Peanut Festival as Little Miss Coffee County, but she left with a new title. Donaldson was crowned the 2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival which brought her joy like no other.

“I was excited, and I was excited for my friends,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson is not taking on this year alone.

Leah Whitehead competed in the Miss National Peanut Festival competition the following weekend as Miss Jackson County where she earned the Miss Queen title.

“There are just so many emotions going through you in that one moment, but the most important thing I felt was gratitude,” Whitehead said. “I had been praying backstage all weekend just praying that God would you know make whoever the new queen is just the best representative for the Peanut Festival and I prayed that every single one of those girls felt like they were prepared and I’m just thankful that God chose me for this role.”

Donaldson and Whitehead have a busy year ahead, their busiest time starts now with the National Peanut Festival underway.

It’s a full-circle moment for these two. Donaldson said she is excited about greasing the pigs this year, after watching the queens before her have that opportunity, she is thrilled to fill their shoes and take on the role of the Little Miss Queen.

The star of the show of the festival is of course the peanut, but Whitehead said she is also excited to get a bite of her favorite, the fried Oreos.

Watch the full interview where the National Peanut Festival Queens talk about their hometown, their favorite activities to do with their friends and families, and a game of “This or That? National Peanut Festival Edition.”

Tune in Thursday, November 9th for the upcoming installment of Wiregrass Gives Back featuring the history of the National Peanut Festival pageant and how it has empowered women for over eight decades.

